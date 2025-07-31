Horsham sports club in bid to vary alcohol licence

A Horsham sports club is seeking approval to vary the hours it can sell alcohol to the public.

Horsham Cricket and Sports Club in Cricketfield Road has applied to Horsham District Council to vary its licence so that it can sell alcohol for consumption both on and off the premises.

It also wants to establish daily opening hours from 9am to 1am the folowing day. And it’s seeking permission to stage an outside event to run for eight hours on one day only a year betweem 2pm and 11pm.