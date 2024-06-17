Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

A Horsham shop has closed suddenly and relocated to Brighton.

Houseplant store Hugo and Green has vacated its premises in Swan Walk – just two years after opening.

A sign in the window announces that it has moved to premises in The Lanes in Brighton.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the weekly Cost Of Living newsletter. Saving tips, deals and money hacks. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Hugo and Green has shut its shop in Swan Walk, Horsham

It adds: “We have loved meeting every single one of you and look forward to welcoming you to our Brighton store.”