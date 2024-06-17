Horsham store shuts up shop

A Horsham shop has closed suddenly and relocated to Brighton.

Houseplant store Hugo and Green has vacated its premises in Swan Walk – just two years after opening.

A sign in the window announces that it has moved to premises in The Lanes in Brighton.

Hugo and Green has shut its shop in Swan Walk, Horsham

It adds: “We have loved meeting every single one of you and look forward to welcoming you to our Brighton store.”

The news has sparked a number of comments from people on social media saying how much they will miss the Horsham shop.

