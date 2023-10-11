Horsham technology company scoops three major awards
and live on Freeview channel 276
Global 4, based in Queen Street, Horsham, were announced as ‘Reseller of the Year’ at Comms National Awards – which recognise stand-out organisations in the information and communication technologies business.
Global 4 with a 200-strong team offer a complete technology service to businesses, ranging from business broadband, telephony systems, IT services, business mobiles, energy and security.
The awards were held in London with Global 4 picking up Reseller Business Transformation, Best Enterprise Vertical Market Customer Solution as well as the much coveted Reseller of the Year.
Global 4 chief executive Carl Barnett said: “We are delighted to be recognised for the great work the team here deliver and without exception every individual across our team play their own part. As a 5-star ‘Excellent’ rated Trustpilot business, we know that our customers rate us as best in class, and now to have this
reflected by industry peers is a phenomenal achievement.”