Global 4, based in Queen Street, Horsham , were announced as ‘Reseller of the Year’ at Comms National Awards – which recognise stand-out organisations in the information and communication technologies business.

The awards were held in London with Global 4 picking up Reseller Business Transformation, Best Enterprise Vertical Market Customer Solution as well as the much coveted Reseller of the Year.

Global 4 chief executive Carl Barnett said: “We are delighted to be recognised for the great work the team here deliver and without exception every individual across our team play their own part. As a 5-star ‘Excellent’ rated Trustpilot business, we know that our customers rate us as best in class, and now to have this