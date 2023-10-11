BREAKING
Horsham technology company scoops three major awards

Staff at a Horsham-based technology company are celebrating after picking up three major awards.
Sarah Page
By Sarah Page
Published 11th Oct 2023, 15:15 BST
Updated 11th Oct 2023, 15:41 BST
Global 4, based in Queen Street, Horsham, were announced as ‘Reseller of the Year’ at Comms National Awards – which recognise stand-out organisations in the information and communication technologies business.

Global 4 with a 200-strong team offer a complete technology service to businesses, ranging from business broadband, telephony systems, IT services, business mobiles, energy and security.

The awards were held in London with Global 4 picking up Reseller Business Transformation, Best Enterprise Vertical Market Customer Solution as well as the much coveted Reseller of the Year.

Staff at Horsham-based company Global 4 have picked up three major awards. Photo contributedStaff at Horsham-based company Global 4 have picked up three major awards. Photo contributed
Staff at Horsham-based company Global 4 have picked up three major awards. Photo contributed

Global 4 chief executive Carl Barnett said: “We are delighted to be recognised for the great work the team here deliver and without exception every individual across our team play their own part. As a 5-star ‘Excellent’ rated Trustpilot business, we know that our customers rate us as best in class, and now to have this

reflected by industry peers is a phenomenal achievement.”

