The store – occupied by shoe shop Clarks in West Street – is up for sale with a price guide of £600,000.

The freehold property, which is at No 8 West Street and set over two floors, is sited opposite Horsham’s Swan Walk Shopping Centre.

Commercial property specialists Acuitus, who are staging the auction, say that Clarks have recently signed a new five-year lease at a re-based annual rent of £48,500.

A prime Horsham town centre shop is to be sold by auction

Advertisement Hide Ad

The previous rent Clarks were paying was £57,500 per year, say Acuitus.

Acuitus spokesman David Margolis said: “The prime location of this property and the fact that it benefits from a newly renewed five-year lease will make it attractive to investors.”