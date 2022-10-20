Horsham town centre shop is put up for sale
A prime shop in Horsham town centre is to be sold at auction.
The store – occupied by shoe shop Clarks in West Street – is up for sale with a price guide of £600,000.
The freehold property, which is at No 8 West Street and set over two floors, is sited opposite Horsham’s Swan Walk Shopping Centre.
Commercial property specialists Acuitus, who are staging the auction, say that Clarks have recently signed a new five-year lease at a re-based annual rent of £48,500.
The previous rent Clarks were paying was £57,500 per year, say Acuitus.
Acuitus spokesman David Margolis said: “The prime location of this property and the fact that it benefits from a newly renewed five-year lease will make it attractive to investors.”
The Acuitus auction will take place on November 3 at 1pm and will be broadcast via livestream on the Acuitus website with bidding online, by telephone and by proxy.