A shop in Horsham town centre which was forced to close in May because of flooding is now set to reopen.

The Green People shop in the Carfax next to Piries Place is reopening on Saturday August 26.

Shop founder Charlotte Vohtz said that the shop had been forced to close because of severe water damage, but, she said: “We were able to continue serving customers from our head office in West Grinstead, as well as offer free local delivery, together with the support from some other local businesses.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“It was a disappointing set-back having only opened our flagship store in October 2021, but we have remained resilient and carried on. We have been increasing our product offering over these last few months and customers will get a chance to experience some wonderful new additions such as our After

The Green People shop in Horsham's Carfax was forced to close by flooding back in May but is now set to reopen. Photo contributed

Sun with built-in natural insect repellent. Lots of samples are available for people to try before they buy.

“We want to celebrate our return with our local community and have some great offers such as 3 for 2 on all products, goodie bags worth £77 – while stocks last – and a glass of bubbly.”

The shop will open from 10am-7pm on Saturday August 26.

Green People shop founder Charlotte Vohtz. Photo contributed

Green People says its Organic Skin Care has been providing solutions for more than 25 years for those with sensitive skin, allergies, and anyone who is keen to use products that have been sourced from nature.

Products are certified organic, environmentally friendly, and a percentage of net profits goes to charity.