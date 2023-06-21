Italian food shop and cafe Carmela Deli says it will have to remain shut for a couple of weeks following damage caused by flooding.
In a social media statement, it says: “It is with great sadness that we must remain closed for at least the next couple of weeks.
“The heavy rain over the last few days had an impact on the beautiful building we are in, and unfortunately we were flooded.
“It will take some time to fix the roof and re-furbish the affected areas.
“We will miss you all but will see you as soon as possible.”