Floodwater after heavy rain has forced the closure of a Horsham town centre shop.

Italian food shop and cafe Carmela Deli says it will have to remain shut for a couple of weeks following damage caused by flooding.

In a social media statement, it says: “It is with great sadness that we must remain closed for at least the next couple of weeks.

“The heavy rain over the last few days had an impact on the beautiful building we are in, and unfortunately we were flooded.

Carmela Deli in Horsham's Carfax has been forced to close following flooding after heavy rain

“It will take some time to fix the roof and re-furbish the affected areas.