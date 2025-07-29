Horsham town centre store gets set to close
A Horsham town centre shop is getting set to close for the final time.
Outdoor clothing and equipment store Trespass in West Street, Horsham, is set to shut in August following a closing down sale.
The retailer has shut a number of stores in other towns over recent months.
The company has been approached for comment.
