Horsham town centre store gets set to close

By Sarah Page
Published 29th Jul 2025, 12:19 BST
A Horsham town centre shop is getting set to close for the final time.

Outdoor clothing and equipment store Trespass in West Street, Horsham, is set to shut in August following a closing down sale.

The retailer has shut a number of stores in other towns over recent months.

The company has been approached for comment.

