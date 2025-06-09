Horsham wine bar, cafe and shop plans to extend opening hours

A wine bar, cafe and grocery shop which opened in Horsham in December is now building on its success.

Chez Polie – a community hub situated at The Boulevard in Highwoood village – is planning to extend its opening hours.

The family-run business has submitted an application to Horsham District Council to amend its premises licence so that it can open from 9am – 9pm seven days a week.

The venue, part of the Berkeley Homes estate, offers speciality coffees and pastries along with locally produced wine and beer and has a grocery section stocked with local produce including jams, honeys, eggs, bread and milk.