Horsham wine bar, cafe and shop plans to extend opening hours
A wine bar, cafe and grocery shop which opened in Horsham in December is now building on its success.
Chez Polie – a community hub situated at The Boulevard in Highwoood village – is planning to extend its opening hours.
The family-run business has submitted an application to Horsham District Council to amend its premises licence so that it can open from 9am – 9pm seven days a week.
The venue, part of the Berkeley Homes estate, offers speciality coffees and pastries along with locally produced wine and beer and has a grocery section stocked with local produce including jams, honeys, eggs, bread and milk.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.