A Horsham businesswoman has scooped the title of the ‘best bridal makeup artist in Britain.’

Kim Wachnianin received the accolade after winning the National Wedding Industry Award 2023.

Based in Horsham, Kim runs Kimberley Louise Makeup specialising in bridal and special occasion makeup.

“I have always been interested in how makeup can transform a face,” she said.

Kim Wachnianin has been named best bridal makeup artist in Britain

Kim was first inspired to become a makeup artist after watching tutorials online before going on to train with the Alicia Sandeman Academy in 2016.

She then decided to develop her skills further and attended the Kristina Gasperas Makeup Academy in Richmond.

There she trained in ‘red carpet looks’ and specifically, bridal makeup. “Working one-to-one with Kristina was fantastic and I developed an understanding in advanced techniques of makeup application. I was also trained to take high quality photographs using correct lighting techniques,” she said.

Now Kim admits: “I love being part of any bridal party let alone having the honour of doing the bride’s makeup. It's such a special, happy and joyful occasion.”

Kim at work with one of her clients

And, she says, she is spurred on by bringing “someone happiness and confidence in how they look and feel, it's such an uplifting environment which enables me to be creative and I love meeting other talented suppliers in the industry.”

Kim became fully self employed in April last year having previously juggled working in retail management and running her own business for five years.

"I now have a team of hair and makeup artists who cover the south east of England and have a studio in Warnham in the Bodywise Boutique Wellness,” she said.

“In the future l would love to launch an academy to support the next generation of make-up artists, as they often find doors closed to them when they’re starting out.”

Meanwhile, she says she is proud to have won the National Wedding Industry Awards for best bridal makeup artist in the country. “It was an honor for me to win such a prestigious award and to be recognised for the hard work and service I provide my clients,” she said.