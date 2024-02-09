Hove institution The Book Nook marks big anniversary

Laura Ellen Anderson (contributed pic)

Spokeswoman Lucy Unwin said: “The children’s bookshop are taking over All Saints Church for the day on Saturday 17, with a host of high-profile local creatives providing events throughout the day and evening.

“First up, four illustrators — including You Choose legend Nick Sharratt and David Walliams’ illustrator Adam Stower — go head to head in an interactive, improvised Draw Off led by the audience. Nick and Adam will be joined by Pizazz creator Sophy Henn and Octopus Shocktopus illustrator Steven Lenton. They’ll battle against each other to be crowned champion illustrator. Help decide what they must draw and how.

“The creators of the blockbuster book series and CBeebies show Supertato are up next, with Sue Hendra and Paul Linnet hosting Supertato LIVE! coinciding with the release of the latest Supertato adventure Eviltato vs Superpea. Expect mischief, mayhem and much mwah-a-haing.

“Three much-loved writers of fantasy adventures for ages seven through to 12 — Laura Ellen Anderson, Vashti Hardy and Jenny McLachlan — will then team up for the very first time, creating a unique workshop on Exploring Fantasy Worlds. The day will round off with an evening of poetry, drawing and conversation with former children’s laureate Chris Riddell.”

Lucy added: “Established in March 2009, in the middle of the recession, The Book Nook opened its doors to children in Brighton and Hove and beyond. It’s been quite a 15 years! Voted Children’s Bookseller of the Year in 2012, 2015 and 2018 at The Bookseller Industry Awards and being named a finalist again in 2023, winning Best Independent Retailer at the Brighton and Hove Business Awards numerous times, persevering through lockdowns and adapting their own Little Nook Café to incorporate an Art Gallery.

“They’ve also hosted events from countless magnificent authors and illustrators, including Liz Pichon, David Walliams, Julia Donaldson, Axel Scheffler, as well as hosting other children’s crafts and events such as The Book Nook Panto or visits from Father Christmas. As part of the birthday celebrations, they are also asking customers to send in any photos and memories of their times at The Book Nook over the past 15 years.”

Line up of events, Saturday, February 17 includes: 10-11am: Draw off! With Nick Sharatt, Steven Lenton, Sophy Henn and Adam Stower; 1pm-2pm: Supertato event, with Sue Hendra and Paul Linnet; 4-5pm: Exploring Fantasy Worlds with Laura Ellen Anderson, Vashti Hardy and Jenny McLachlan; 7-8:30pm: An evening of poetry, drawing and conversation with Chris Riddell. All events will be held at All Saints Church, The Drive, Hove, BN3 3QE.