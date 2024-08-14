The bank in Warwick Street closed today for a refurbishment and internal building work. It is expected to reopen – with state-of-the-art cash machines – on September 3.

Paul Amos, HSBC UK’s local director, said: “We continue to invest in our branch network to make our customers’ experience banking with us a good one.

"We are pleased that our Worthing Warwick Street branch is getting a refresh, with some painting, new signage and the installation of new state-of-the-art cash machines, which we are excited about.

“We have been talking to customers about the temporary closure for the last month, and while we are having the work done people can continue to use their nearest Post Office for day to day transactions, plus mobile and online banking is available 24/7 in addition to being able to call our contact centre.”

Mr Amos said customers can continue to use ‘any of our branches’ – with Goring Road in Worthing being the closest bank.