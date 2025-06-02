I ate at the West Sussex pub that's reopened after three years and a £400k makeover – it's been completely transformed

The Six Bells pub on Lyminster Road reopened its doors in April having become a family-friendly country pub catering to the whole community.

New licensees Emma Aylward and Jules Verhulpen have taken on the pub, with Emma front-of-house and Jules in the kitchen. The pair invited my family and me along to the renovated venue to have a meal and see the stylish new décor and furnishings for myself.

The outside is looking clean and refreshed, with a brand-new sign and new picnic-style tables, as well as a large parasol for sunnier days.

Inside, the pub looks gorgeous, with plenty of cosy nooks, armchairs, elegant furnishings, fireplaces (thankfully not lit on the warm day we visited) and bar seating.

It’s split into the bar area, restaurant area and a small, private dining area that can accommodate 12 seated guests or 30 standing. Outside, the garden has been overhauled to accommodate up to 50 guests.

We had a lovely table, but the only thing I would say is the restaurant area is quite quiet. I was quite conscious of my loud-voiced children, as without any background music their voices did carry. Thanksfully, none of the other diners seemed perturbed and eventually I relaxed. We found the staff to be really welcoming, and they were also knowledgeable about the pub’s new menu, which uses fresh, locally sourced produce where possible.

Thanks to a brand-new commercial kitchen, the pub now offers an extensive range of food from light bites to hearty pub classics.

Everything sounded really tasty, so it was hard to choose. In the end, we plumped for three starters – baked goats cheese en croute with red onion marmalade; sticky Korean pork belly topped with spring onions and chilli; and homemade Scotch egg with runny yolk and pickled vegetables.

They were all gorgeous. My husband said the pork belly was really tender, the goats cheese was so tangy and the Scotch egg was deliciously oozing and a great size portion.

For our main course, my son had the children’s pizza meal, which came with chips and peas and comes with a dessert for £8.50. I thought this was good value for the size of the meal.

My daughter, not a fan of anything too exciting, also plumped for a kids pizza. I had the cajun chicken skewer with spicy rice and salad, which was really flavoursome. My husband had a 10oz ribeye steak which came with triple cooked chips, tomatoes and mushroom, served with peppercorn sauce, and he absolutely loved it. He said the meat was really succulent.

We were full, but all of us managed to cram in a pudding. My children loved the kids’ vanilla ice cream, while I really enjoyed the Pimm’s trifle and my husband devoured the large sticky toffee pudding with custard.

It was a really lovely experience, and I can see The Six Bells becoming a popular spot for people looking to get together and share a yummy meal. For more information, see the pub’s Facebook page.

1 . The Six Bells The Six Bells in Littlehampton has reopened after being closed for three years and having a £400,000 makeover Photo: Katherine HM

2 . The Six Bells The Six Bells in Littlehampton has reopened after being closed for three years and having a £400,000 makeover Photo: Katherine HM

3 . The Six Bells The Six Bells in Littlehampton has reopened after being closed for three years and having a £400,000 makeover Photo: Katherine HM