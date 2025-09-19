'I can't remember this level of anticipation' - London Gatwick chief welcomes GAIL'S first ever airport bakery to the South Terminal

London Gatwick’s chief commercial officer said he can’t remember a new opening at the airport with the level of anticipation as GAIL’S.

Sign up to the weekly Cost Of Living newsletter. Saving tips, deals and money hacks. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Passengers flying from London Gatwick are now the first in the world to enjoy GAIL’s before boarding, as the much-loved London brand opens its debut airport bakery in the South Terminal.

Known for its handcrafted baked goods, seasonal sandwiches and expertly brewed specialty coffee, GAIL’s brings craft baking and carefully sourced food and drinks to Gatwick’s departure lounge. The new bakery offers a wide selection of breakfast items, pastries, sandwiches, salads, sweet treats, and hot and cold made-to-order drinks – all made with the quality and care GAIL’s is known for.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The new opening features a spacious seating area, ideal for those looking to relax before their flight, as well as an exclusive travel-focused range designed specifically for airport passengers, including grab-and-go options and new gifting items – perfect for last-minute presents or a taste of London to take abroad.

(L-R) Stephane Geffroy (London Gatwick Head of Retail), Pierre-Hugues Schmit (London Gatwick CEO), Tom Molnar (GAIL’s CEO), Jonathan Pollard (London Gatwick CCO) | Picture: London Gatwick

And Jonathan Pollard, chief commercial officer at the airport, said: “It's tremendously exciting, I've been here five years now I don't think I can remember the level of anticipation that we've had from both staff and passengers. We did a soft launch two days ago and there was passengers that were trying to get into the unit then when it wasn't even open so it's a tremendous day for us, great to bring GAIL’S to the airport.

"It is a big space but I think as you can already see every seat is taken and people are using the unit exactly as how it was designed for. It's very inviting, people can come in, they can get their sandwich, order a coffee and then, of course, consume it in the seating area.”

And Mr Pollard explained why they wanted to get GAIL’S in. “If you look at how successful they've been in the UK it's testament to the quality, the range, it looks inviting and these are all the sorts of credentials that when we get prospective operators that say we'd like to come to Gatwick it's a key point of assessment for us. They're tremendously popular.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The branch is in the South Terminal but there are no immediate plans to open on in the North Terminal. “I spoke to Tom Molnar [GAIL’S CEO] before and he said let's get this one done first because I can sense with this first day opening, there's been a lot of anxiety to make sure today goes to plan, which it absolutely has. But certainly we've seen it many times before where somebody starts in one terminal in due course they express interest for the other but at the moment we're so happy to see today go the way that it is so far.”

The new GAIL'S branch at London Gatwick's South Terminal

Gatwick has improved both Terminals with multi-million pound investment and Mr Pollard believes that’s how they attract quality retailers. “If I look at the South Terminal, we've just completed a “7.5 million pound refurbishment programme,” he said. “We've modernised the environment, it's far more inviting, added more seating and so I think they recognise that we are investing in the Gatwick Airport product.

"We've got a very diverse range of passengers that do like to enjoy their experience when they come through. So I guess if you're an operator you would want to know that there's a demand for what you offer but equally you want to make sure that it's an environment that does look modern, that is attractive and reflects the major international gateway that we are.”

Mr Pollard kept his cards close to his chest when we asked him if there are any other new retailers coming to Gatwick, but he said: “I think it would be fair to say that you know GAIL’S arrival is testament to our focus on bringing in great quality brands that people want and broadening the range and choice for a passenger when they travel through the airport.”