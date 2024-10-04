Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

I have received the parking fine scam Sussex Police has been warning us about – this is what it looks like and what you should do if you receive one.

Sussex Police said the force is ‘aware of a parking fine scam’ which is purported to be from the Driver and Vehicle Standards Agency (DVSA).

After receiving one, I have now seen for myself how easy it could be to be tricked – particularly for the elderly and vulnerable members of our community.

This is the text message I received this afternoon (Friday, October 4):

The Driver and Vehicle Standards Agency (DVSA), which does not issue or deal with parking fines, has issued a warning about the scam. Photo: DVSA

"EWHC-Parking Penalty Notice:

“This is last time to remind you that since you have ignored DVSA’s reminders, we have received the materials provided to us by DVSA and we will prepare to initiate proceedings against you.

“We will give you one last chance to deal with your parking penalty notice, and if you still refuse, we will send you a Notice of Proceedings.

“Process your parking penalty notice in the link after you receive the information [fraudulent link posted here].

“Thank you again for your co-operation.”

Please, please – if you get one of these texts – DO NOT click the link.

The DVSA – which does not issue or deal with parking fines – has issued a warning about the scam.

The fake DVSA parking penalty charges tell recipients via a text message that they have a ‘parking penalty charge’, and that if they do not pay on time, that they might: be banned from driving; have to pay more or be taken to court.

One text message, littered with spelling errors, read: "Dvsa notice for you: You have a parking penalty charge due on 2024/9/30. If you do not pay your fine on time, Your car may be banned from driving, you might haeve to pay more, or you could be taken to court. Please enter your license plate in the link after reading the information, Check and pay parcking penatly charge. Thank you again for your copperation. Dvsa.” (SIC)

As shown in the message I received, scammers may know how to spell! So don’t just trust it, even if it’s written correctly.

The initial text message has been followed up with scam reminders, the DVSA said.

This is an example of a follow-up message:

"DVSA Fixed Penalty Office: Today is the last day to pay your ticket due to your long term delinquency, if you do not pay your ticket on time you may be required to pay more in the future and we reserve the right to prosecute you. Please be patient and open the link below to process your ticket. Thank you again for your co-operation.”

Another scam reminder says: “DVSA Fixed Penalty Office last notification: “You have not paid your ticket within the stipulated time. Today is the last time to notify you to pay. We will ban your car from driving on the road starting tomorrow and transfer your parking ticket to the court. Please wait until you receive the information. Process your ticket as soon as possible in the link.”

DVSA reminded the public that it ‘does not issue or deal with parking fines’.

Explaining what people should do if you receive a message, a spokesperson for the government agency said: “You can report scam text messages to the National Cyber Security Centre.

"You do not need to contact DVSA if you have received the text message.

“If you’ve been tricked into sharing personal information with a scammer, you can take immediate steps to protect yourself. Find out what to do if you think you’ve shared personal information.

“If you’ve lost money or have been hacked as a result of responding to a suspicious text message, report it: at www.actionfraud.police.uk or call 0300 123 2040 (in England, Wales or Northern Ireland) to Police Scotland by calling 101 (in Scotland).”