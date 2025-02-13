Mr Bagel will be based at The Broadway, Brighton Road and will be the only shop in the town that specialises in bagels. Its official opening will be at 9am on Friday (February 14).

The shop’s usual opening hours will be 7am to 5pm, seven days a week.

Owner Tom Price, who has run a food van locally and opened Mac Daddy in the town centre last year, was keen to start another new venture.

An opportunity presented itself in Brighton Road after the owner of The Garden Pantry decided to sell up.

“I took it and, at first, I didn't know what to do with it,” Tom explained.

"There's so many sandwich shops in Worthing and then I thought, there's no bagels. There's nothing over here that just exclusively does bagels. So I just ran with it.

“I've always loved a bagel and these are really special. I've been cooking for about 15 years now and I've put a lot of time into this menu.

"It's come out really well and I think Worthing's going to really like it.”

Tom is working alongside ‘a really good supplier’ called Jacob's Bagels, which he said it ‘very popular in Worthing’.

“He does these really beautiful homemade fresh bagels and delivers them to me every single day,” Tom said.

“We're doing a plain, a poppy seed and sesame seed bagel so there's lots of choice.

“Everyone needs to have their own little niche.”

Tom said he will initially be supported by two members of staff, who are ‘both really experienced’, adding: “I've got other people standing by to step up and move over from my other business.

"So we're going to have a really good, strong team, which will be bery knowledgeable and very friendly.

“My entire brand is very American. The customer service over there is extremely cheesy and that's our vibe. We're friendly and bubbly.”

There will be nine different types of special bagels on offer: G’Morning; Saltbeef; Pastrami Reuben; Turkey; Hot Honey Ham; Salmon; Tuna; Cheesy Egg and Veggie Pastrami Reuben.

A standard bagel is also available with a choice of spreads (cream cheese, jam, honey, marmalade or Nutella).

Tom said: “My personal favourite is the Good Morning. You've got smoked streaky bacon, folded cheesy eggs and smashed hash brown. Then there's this beautiful garlic parmesan aioli that I've made. And a tomato and onion sweet relish. So it's basically a crazy breakfast sandwich.”

To find out more, follow Mr Bagel on Facebook and Instagram.

1 . New bagel shop to open in Worthing Mr Bagel will be based at The Broadway, Brighton Road and will be the only shop in the town that specialises in bagels. Its official opening will be at 9am on Friday (February 14). Photo: Mr Bagel Worthing / Instagram

2 . New bagel shop to open in Worthing The shop’s usual opening hours will be 7am to 5pm, seven days a week. Photo: Mr Bagel Worthing / Instagram

3 . New bagel shop to open in Worthing The menu has been revealed Photo: Mr Bagel Worthing / Instagram