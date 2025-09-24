I tried mindful stargazing at a gorgeous West Sussex spa – and it's already changed my life

Sure, we see the stars most nights – especially as the evenings get darker at this time of year – they’re up there as we dash from place to place, in and out of the car, in and out of the house.

But do we ever really stop and take a proper look at them, admire their beauty and think about just how incredible they are?

For most of us, I’d be quite confident the answer is no. Which is so sad, because last week I took part in a mindful stargazing experience that honestly changed my life.

Led by Dr Mark Westmoquette, an astrophysicist and Zen meditation and yoga teacher, this incredible event combines a spa experience with stargazing at the stunning Bailiffscourt spa in Climping.

I was lucky enough to have a spa day at Bailiffscourt a couple of years ago, but until a few weeks ago I had no idea you could take part in more structured days there.

The Mindful Stargazing Spa Experience lets you arrive from 2pm and have three hours enjoying the indoor/outdoor spa facilities. My friend Emma and I particularly loved the outdoor hot tub, with its calming views over the outdoor pool and gardens.

From 5pm, we met Mark and the others taking part in this experience, and we were taken on a journey from the start of the universe 13.8 billion years ago to now. He also led us through some mindfulness exercises which were great for giving us all a deep sense of calm.

Now I’m sure I covered this in science at school at some point, but most of what Mark explained to us absolutely blew my mind. There is something just so compelling about revisiting learning when you’re an adult with the benefit of life experience and a choice to do it.

Human life is just a speck of dust on the timeline of the universe, but stars have been around for billions of years. It reminded me how incredibly fleeting life is and I spent the whole session pretty much saying ‘wow’!

Dinner was served together with the group, created using the finest locally sourced ingredients and served with a glass of wine. I wasn’t sure if it would be odd having dinner with ‘strangers’ but our workshop with Mark had really bonded us and we spent a relaxed couple of hours discussing what we’d already learned.

And then, it was the main event, the bit we’d all been waiting for…

Our outdoor stargazing experience. There had been fervent chatter about whether we’d actually get to see any stars. It had been a fairly overcast day and there were no guarantees, because as fantastic as Mark is, even he can’t change the weather.

But as we laid down on the loungers arranged in the gardens of Bailiffscourt, wrapped in blankets and with the soothing sound of the waves lapping on the shore in the background, it was as if the universe knew. The clouds kept parting and giving us the most gorgeous gaps to get fleeting views of the stars.

It was absolutely beautiful. And as Mark reminded us that this view is the only view that all humans that ever existed have shared, I could feel a little tear trickle down my cheek.

Mark is really down to earth, and while everything he discusses is based in science he sprinkles it with stories, myths and legends. It’s such a rare experience that we’re told stories and legends as an adult, but it was so soothing and I really enjoyed it.

Yes, we might play such a tiny, tiny part in the history of the universe, but at that moment, as I stared at the sky and the constellations that have captivated humans for thousands of years, I felt completely grounded. Like it solidified my place here in this big wide world – I really am a part, albeit a small part, of the bigger picture – and it gave me a real sense of peace.

I honestly could have stayed there all night. And if it wasn’t for the realities of modern life calling me the following morning, I absolutely would have done.

You might think you’ll feel silly for lying outside in the dark, but I can promise you you’ll be rewarded with one of nature’s greatest shows if you just give it a chance. It’s 100 per cent worth it!

Dr Mark Westmoquette is running another Mindful Stargazing Spa Experience at Bailiffscourt on October 23. For more information and to book, visit https://www.hshotels.co.uk/bailiffscourt/spa/spa-days/Mindful-stargazing-spa-experience

Mindful Stargazing Set in the grounds of the stunning Bailiffscourt spa in Climping is the Mindful Stargazing experience

The Mindful Stargazing experience was led by Mark Westmoquette

3 . Mindful Stargazing Set in the grounds of the stunning Bailiffscourt spa in Climping is the Mindful Stargazing experience Photo: Bailiffscourt