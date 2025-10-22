I tried reformer pilates in Worthing – and it wasn't what I was expecting

It’s good for my mental health, and I like to think it keeps me pretty fit (and if I’m being brutally honest, makes me a bit smug that I’m exercising regularly).

The trouble is it’s left me with an aching body, tight calves and a stiff back that really could use a bit of help.

And so, when I went to see the newly opened The Sculpt Rooms reformer pilates studio in Goring last month, it sounded intriguing.

Founder Jo Harrison launched the Wallace Parade-based studio after going through a period of ill health and getting into wellness.

She is passionate about the benefits of reformer pilates for people of ages, shapes and sizes, and has created a welcoming studio with seven reformer beds and a range of classes throughout the week.

I was invited to go along and try out a beginner class, to see if it might help my tired 40-something body, and so joined a morning session this week with instructor Gina.

Although at first glance the reformer beds – as they are called – look a bit intimidating, I’m pleased to report they’re not nearly as scary as they look.

The beds are used for a variety of pilates exercises that involve pushing or pulling a carriage along a track, often against the resistance of springs.

Gina took us through exactly how to use them safely and effectively, and in fact, it turns out they’re really quite fun when you get the hang of it.

I’ve done matwork pilates before (albeit too long ago) so I recognised the style of exercises. But doing them while sliding along the carriage made it feel much less ‘clunky’.

I was able to smoothly move through positions, even when it got tough (hello burning thighs and abs), and quickly got the hang of exercise in motion.

The child in me almost wanted to say ‘weeee’ as I slid along it doing deep lunges, but I restrained myself and focused on my breathing.

The 50-minute session passed by really quickly. And despite my initial trepidation I might not be capable, I was actually really sad it was over. Even after one session I felt so much better. My legs felt so stretched out and my whole body felt looser.

It was definitely a good reminder that cardiovascular fitness is great, and has its place, but there is so much more to whole body wellness than being able to take part in Parkrun.

For more information about The Sculpt Rooms and reformer pilates, see the website.

