I tried the food at Worthing's newest Indian restaurant - This is what I thought

I visited Worthing’s newest Indian restaurant to try some of the food on offer – and I was blown away by the experience.

Mini Madras is a brand new South Indian restaurant, located at 10 Montague Place. It opened to customers on Friday, July 11.

The owners said: “We’re excited to bring authentic South Indian flavours to the area – including a range of delicious dosas, along with other traditional favourites!

"To celebrate our launch, we’re offering 20 per cent off collection orders, and it’s BYOB (bring your own beer) until the end of this month.”

Prasath Mohan outside Mini Madras in Montague Place, Worthing. Photo: Henry Bryant

After hearing about the opening, there was no time to waste, I just had to try it out for myself.

Firstly, it’s in a great location – just a stone’s throw from the seafront and in the heart of the town. It’s a cosy venue, with a subtle coastal charm.

The menu features all the classic South Indian street food — from crisp, golden Masala Dosa filled with spiced potato masala, to the fiery and aromatic Chicken Chettinad.

I tried both of these dishes, and I’ll provide my thoughts soon, but let’s begin with the starters!

Masala Pappadams – £3.99

This crispy, tangy, and spicy dish is the perfect starter which delivers on both flavour and texture. It’s a simple but delicious appetiser that sets the tone for a great Indian meal.

Fried Spicy Chicken (Special Spicy Starter) – £9.99

Upon being seated in the restaurant, I was asked if I’m good with spice. I’m someone who doesn’t go above medium in Nando's but, to get the full experience, I bravely said I would try the spiciest option.

Then out came this fiery, flavoursome chicken dish – tossed with fresh onions, curry leaves, fiery chillies. It was a delight – tender on the inside, with a slightly crisp, charred exterior. The heat level was bold but not overwhelming and had distinct South Indian flair to it. It was also served with a lemon, with one squeeze elevating the dish. The sharp citrus kick cuts through the richness and complements the heat well.

A cauliflower dish is not something I would usually order but I was really taken aback by how much I enjoyed this.

The Indian-style Gobi Fry, also known as Desi Gobi Manchurian, are deep-fried cauliflower florets coated in a fiery blend of 65 spices.

The florets were well-fried, crisp on the outside, yet soft and warm inside. The coating had just the right amount of crunch without being too thick or oily. This is a great option as a snack, starter, or even a side with dal and rice.

Now let’s talk about the main courses...

This was the standout dish. My astonished face probably would have made a good picture when this arrived at the table.

It’s a beloved South Indian staple – crispy, golden, and paper-thin. Made from a fermented rice and lentil batter, dosa is cooked on a hot griddle and often folded or rolled. It's served with tangy sambar and a variety of chutneys.

The dosa itself was beautifully made and, inside, the potato masala filling was mildly spiced and very tasty.

Chicken Chettinad – £10.99, served with Peas Pilau Rice (£5.99) and Parotta bread (£3.99).

This was another superb dish. Simmered in coconut and spice, the madras-style fiery chicken curry is from Chettinad – a region in Tamil Nadu.

The chicken was tender and well-cooked, absorbing all the flavours of the rich, dark, roasted masala. There just enough heat to make it exciting but, again, not overwhelming.

The main courses were complimented exquisitely by the Peas Pilau Rice (£5.99) and the Parotta bread (£3.99).

Pilau rice elevates any Indian meal with its subtle spices and fresh ingredients. The addition of green peas brought a splash of colour and a slight sweetness that balanced the warm spices.

Parotta — South Indian flaky layered flatbread — was simple but satisfying. The puff pastry-like dish is an ideal accompaniment to bold curries, soaking up the sauces beautifully, without becoming soggy.

Origins of the restaurant – and why is it called Mini Madras?

After the exceptional meal, I had the chance to speak with Prasath Mohan, who helps to run the restaurant.

He said: “We are all from a city called Chennai in India, which used to be called Madras. So that's why we named it as Mini Madras.

"We offer authentic food like how you get in India. We do dosas and idli – not many places do these kind of dishes and we've got special equipment imported from India.

"We've got specially trained chefs from India and even the spices we use are from India as well.

“Dosas are very closely connected with Indians, especially from the southern part. We eat that for breakfast and dinner every single day.

"Making dosas is a bit tricky, even in India. It's like making pizza at home.

"We need to ferment the batter and the rice and lentils, so it has to be in a proper mixture. It has to be fermented for two, three days, and it has to be crispy as well. It's a skill.”

If you find yourself craving authentic and bold South Indian flavours, this charming spot by the Worthing coast is a must-visit. It presents an excellent opportunity to explore the flavours of South India.

The new restaurant is open from Monday to Thursday: 11am–3pm & 5pm–10pm and Friday to Sunday: 11am–10pm.