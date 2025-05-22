Formerly The Golden Lion and now known as The Castle, the venue in The Strand has a new landlord and a new food offering.

I was invited along to be one of the first to taste the new menu, and to see the transformation first-hand.

Now run by Daniel Horn, a chef by trade, the pub’s new menu offers all the pub classics you’d expect, plus lots of dishes that were a bit more unexpected.

There were lots of dishes with a Korean twist, thanks to a Korean barbecue sauce (more on that heavenly stuff later), as well as Katsu curry, burgers, loaded chips, pizzas and more.

We were made to feel really welcome by Daniel and his team, most of whom worked at the pub before it was renovated, and were sat in what will be the private function/party area.

The décor throughout the pub has been given a modern upgrade, while there’s a nod to sport in every room with TVs showing all the latest games and matches, a pool table, darts board and more.

The outside space is split into two areas, with a back garden with giant games for children, while part of the large patio at the front is covered by a pergola.

I thought everything on the menu was reasonably priced, especially when I saw the portion sizes. I opted for halloumi fries to start, which came piping hot and were perfectly squidgy. And for my main course I went for the crispy Korean chicken burger, served with chips and onion rings, which was really delicious. The sauce gave the burger a really nice tang, and I could have eaten it by the bucket-load.

The only problem with dishes that are a good size is that I was absolutely stuffed and couldn’t fit a pudding in. But if they’re anything like the savoury offerings, then I’ll have to assume they’re good. Overall, I really was pleasantly surprised by how nice the food was.

It’s fair to say that in the past this pub hasn’t always had the best reputation, but it’s clear they’re really trying to turn it around. If tonight was anything to go by, they’re off to a great start.

