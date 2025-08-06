IKEA offers free chips to Sussex residents ahead of brand new store's opening

To celebrate the opening of Sussex’s first ever IKEA store, residents are being offered free chips as ‘compensation’ for thefts by seagulls.

Brighton’s Churchill Square Shopping Centre will be the home of a brand new IKEA store – which will span 6,695 square metres of retail space. It will be located in the former Debenhams unit.

An announcement in July 2025 revealed that the highly anticipated Brighton store will open on Thursday, August 14.

To celebrate, IKEA is introducing a ‘chip theft insurance kiosk’ this Saturday (August 9), offering free portions of chips to seaside visitors’ targeted by Brighton’s notorious feathered thieves’.

"Brightonians can enjoy free chips on Brighton seafront this weekend – as compensation for chips stolen by seagulls in the past,” an IKEA spokesperson said.

"To nab your free portion of chips, simply head down to the IKEA chip theft insurance kiosk at the Brighton i360, sign the 'chip theft insurance form,' and register for IKEA Family.

"IKEA Family is the retailer’s free membership programme that provides members with exclusive rewards, discounts, and instant benefits. Existing IKEA Family members are, of course, also welcome.”

The new store in Brighton will feature the famous IKEA Swedish Deli – serving up more chips, meatballs and Swedish treats, where diners can enjoy the restaurant’s sea view.

Karina Gilpin, market manager at IKEA Brighton said, “To celebrate moving into our new home next Thursday, we’re embracing Brighton’s most infamous neighbours – its seagulls. With our chip theft insurance kiosk, we’re looking to bring a little seaside joy and help Brightonians to reclaim the chips they’ve lost to those feathered thieves!”

The IKEA Brighton store will open at 10am on August 14, following the closure of the IKEA pop-up store currently located inside Churchill Square on August 10. The new store will be open 10am-8pm Monday to Saturday, and 11am–5pm on Sunday.

The IKEA chip theft insurance kiosk will be open 12 to 6pm on Saturday 9th and Sunday 10th August. Free chips are offered on a ‘first-come first-served basis’ and are ‘limited to one portion per person whilst stocks last’.