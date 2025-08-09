IKEA opens chip theft insurance kiosk on Sussex seafront amid new store's impending arrival

IKEA has opened a ‘seagull-proof’ chip theft insurance kiosk on the seafront in Brighton.

The Swedish furniture giant is offering free portions of chips to seaside visitors, who have fallen victim to Brighton’s ‘feathered food snatchers’.

The chip theft insurance kiosk officially opened at midday on Saturday (August 9) at Brighton i360 where seaside-goers can claim a free portion of chips as ‘restitution’ for chips lost.

This comes five days before IKEA opens its first ever Sussex store on Thursday (August 14). Its home will be Brighton’s Churchill Square Shopping Centre – in the former Debenhams unit, spanning 6,695 square metres of retail space.

"IKEA is today opening its seagull-proof ‘chip theft insurance kiosk’ giving free chips to locals and visitors alike, to try to make up for all the meals disrupted by Brighton’s infamous, feathered troublemakers over the years,” an IKEA spokesperson said.

"To nab your free portion of chips*, simply head down to the IKEA chip theft insurance kiosk, sign the 'chip theft insurance form' and register for IKEA Family – the retailer’s free membership programme that provides members with exclusive rewards, discounts, and instant benefits. Existing IKEA Family members are, of course, also welcome.”

The new store in Brighton will feature the famous IKEA Swedish Deli – serving up more chips, meatballs and Swedish treats, where diners can enjoy the restaurant’s sea view.

Karina Gilpin, market manager at IKEA Brighton said: “We’re excited to move into our new Brighton home next Thursday, and to celebrate we’re embracing Brighton’s most infamous neighbours – its seagulls.

"Our chip theft insurance kiosk will offer Brightonians some tasty chips and a unique dining experience before our doors officially open!”

Bella Sankey, Brighton and Hove Council leader, said IKEA’s arrival is a ‘real vote of confidence in our city’.

She added: “This flagship store brings new jobs, investment and sustainable retail to the heart of Brighton – and reflects our shared commitment to inclusive growth and vibrant, accessible high streets.”

The Brighton store marks IKEA’s third city-centre location in the UK, following the opening of a store in Oxford Street, London.

