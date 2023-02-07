In pictures: Take a sneak peek inside Horsham town centre's newest shop

Horsham’s newest town centre shop is getting set to open its doors for the first time this week.

St Catherine’s Hospice is unveiling its new larger shop on the site of what was once the town’s Post Office in Horsham’s Carfax.

The shop is proudly incorporating ‘Catherine’s Bridal’ selling a huge array of pre-loved wedding dresses as well as occasion outfits.

At a time where shopping sustainably is increasingly popular, the charity hopes its new location will attract brides-to-be to come to find ‘the dress’ as well as students looking for a prom outfit.

The shop also sells pre-loved books, clothing and bric-a-brac, and has a dedicated section at the rear selling second-hand furniture.

Gary Powis, head of trading at St Catherine’s, said: “We are so pleased to be opening our new shop this week in the very heart of Horsham. It is a much larger store than our previous shop and in an ideal location to welcome in the Horsham community, who are such incredible supporters of the hospice.

"We can’t wait to open our doors to let shoppers see the space and, hopefully, encourage them to buy an item or two at the same time!”

The shop, which was previously situated in Horsham’s Bishopric, is ‘soft opening’ tomorrow (Wednesday February 8) with the official opening on Thursday. Its general trading hours will be Monday to Saturday 9.30am-5pm.

St Catherine’s provides end of life care and support to terminally ill people and their families across West Sussex and East Surrey.

For more information visit stch.org.uk and to keep updated and help promote sustainable shopping, follow its retail pages on social media: @catherinesbridalstore and @stchcharityshops.

