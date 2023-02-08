Edit Account-Sign Out
Whether you want to eat in, take away or have it delivered, there is a wide variety of great places serving pizza in the Chichester area. (Photo by Joe Raedle/Getty Images)

In Pictures: The top seven best pizza restaurants in the Chichester area – according to TripAdvisor

Whether it's a margherita or a quattro formaggi, dine in, take away or delivery, there are lots of great places serving delicious pizza

By Sam Pole
20 minutes ago
Updated 8th Feb 2023, 1:15pm

There is a wide selection of pizzerias, restaurants and take-aways to choose from across the Chichester area.

With National Pizza Day arriving on February 9, here are the top seven pizza restaurants in the Chichester area, according to TripAdvisor.

1. Ask Italian

ASK Italian, 38 East Street, Chichester, PO19 1HX.

Photo: Google Street View

2. CHK Ristorante

Cider House Kitchen (CHK) Ristorante. Crouchers Orchards, Birdham Road, Chichester, PO20 7EH.

Photo: Google Street View

3. Wildwood

Wildwood, 30 Southgate, Chichester, PO19 1DP.

Photo: Google Street View

4. Prezzo

Prezzo, 61 South Street, Chichester, PO19 1EE.

Photo: Google Street View

