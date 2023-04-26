Edit Account-Sign Out
Independent bakery and pie shop opens in the heart of Worthing town centre

Home-made pies, Scotch eggs sausage rolls, quiche and more are now available in the heart of Worthing town centre.

Katherine Hollisey-McLean
By Katherine Hollisey-McLean
Published 26th Apr 2023, 16:09 BST

​Baker Gavin Williams has opened up his first store location, having been based out of his Worthing home and food markets for the past 12 years.

Magpies Magnificent Pies took up the lease on a kiosk at the land end of Worthing Pier, opposite Cow Shed, on Good Friday. And Gavin said the first few weeks of trading have been ‘incredible’.

He added: “It’s been amazing meeting the customer, getting feedback and hearing their positive comments.

"People have told me what I’m doing is so different to anything that’s on offer, as it’s all freshly baked by me.

"We’ve already got lots of regular customers, which is lovely.”

Gavin used to be a care worker, and then worked in TV for a while. He said he had never really thought about a career in baking, even though he was good at it, but when his film work didn’t work out, he decided to give it a go.

He said he had never felt like staying in previous jobs, and often moved around a bit, but with baking, he felt like he had found the right fit.

As well as the savoury bakes, of which sausage rolls and Scotch eggs are possibly the most popular items, Gavin also makes sweet treats like brownies and flapjacks.

And as well as selling directly from the new kiosk, Gavin also provides food for events like birthdays and weddings, and will continue to sell at Goring and Findon farmers markets.

For more information, see www.magpiesmagnificentpies.com, Magpies Magnificent Pies on Facebook and magpiesmagnificentpies74 on Instagram.

New independent bakery Magpies Magnificent Pies has opened in a kiosk at the land end of Worthing Pier

New independent bakery Magpies Magnificent Pies has opened in a kiosk at the land end of Worthing Pier

New independent bakery Magpies Magnificent Pies has opened in a kiosk at the land end of Worthing Pier

New independent bakery Magpies Magnificent Pies has opened in a kiosk at the land end of Worthing Pier

