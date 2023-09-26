An independent retailer has announced the opening date of a new shop in Horsham town centre.

Vinegar Hill – which sells homeware, gifts and women’s fashion – is to open a new store in Horsham’s Carfax tomorrow (Wednesday).

The shop is on the site of the former Phase Eight shop which closed suddenly last month.

Vinegar Hill says it is a “family-run, independent retailer offering a range of carefully curated homeware, gifts, and stylish clothing from both the UK and around the world.”

Independent retailer Vinegar Hill has announced the opening date of its new Horsham shop. Photo: Sarah Page

It also sells garden and outdoor accessories, beauty products, stationery and children’s books and toys.

The business was launched 26 years ago and now has 12 other stores in towns and cities across the country, as well as selling on-line.