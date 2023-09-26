BREAKING
NCIS & The Man from U.N.C.L.E. actor David McCallum dies aged 90
Scottish school support staff stage strike in pay dispute
Storm Agnes to cause more travel chaos as 80mph winds forecast
Nelson Mandela's granddaughter dies aged 43 after cancer battle
A huge carbon source has been found on Europa
200m world champion Dafne Schippers announces retirement

Independent retailer announces opening date for new Horsham shop

An independent retailer has announced the opening date of a new shop in Horsham town centre.
Sarah Page
By Sarah Page
Published 26th Sep 2023, 12:16 BST
Updated 26th Sep 2023, 12:17 BST
Watch more of our videos on Shots!
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

Vinegar Hill – which sells homeware, gifts and women’s fashion – is to open a new store in Horsham’s Carfax tomorrow (Wednesday).

The shop is on the site of the former Phase Eight shop which closed suddenly last month.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Vinegar Hill says it is a “family-run, independent retailer offering a range of carefully curated homeware, gifts, and stylish clothing from both the UK and around the world.”

Most Popular
Independent retailer Vinegar Hill has announced the opening date of its new Horsham shop. Photo: Sarah PageIndependent retailer Vinegar Hill has announced the opening date of its new Horsham shop. Photo: Sarah Page
Independent retailer Vinegar Hill has announced the opening date of its new Horsham shop. Photo: Sarah Page

Have you read? Drivers ‘confused and worried’ over traffic signs in one-way Horsham road

Mourners asked to honour leading Horsham restaurateur’s ‘easy going nature’

New tapas and wine bar gets set to open in Horsham

It also sells garden and outdoor accessories, beauty products, stationery and children’s books and toys.

The business was launched 26 years ago and now has 12 other stores in towns and cities across the country, as well as selling on-line.

Related topics:Sussex

Related topics:DriversSussex