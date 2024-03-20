Independent running shop reopens in Horsham
New jobs have also been created with the reopening of the specialist running shop Up & Running in Queen Street and the company is actively recruiting for full and part time sales assistant positions.
A spokesperson said: “The roles provide an ideal opportunity to combine a passion for running while connecting with other runners, running clubs, groups and fitness enthusiasts.”
Up & Running offers footwear and clothing from major brands including Brooks, Asics, Saucony, New Balance, Altra, Ronhill and Pressio, plus free gait analysis and advice from its team. It also has technical kit and running accessories for men, women and juniors.
The spokesperson added: “The reopening of Up & Running in Horsham spells good news for runners and fitness enthusiasts alike and promises a wide selection of running shoes and kit as well as offering free gait analysis, advice and guidance.”
Already open for business, an official launch celebration day will take place on April 6 with try ons, demo runs and opening offers from various brands and products.
Up & Running is currently celebrating 32 years of business. Its first store was founded by Gillian and Dennis Macfarlane and opened in Harrogate in North Yorkshire in 1992. A further 28 stores nationwide have opened since, along with a successful online business. But it remains a family business with Gillian and Dennis firmly at the helm.