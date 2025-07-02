Indian restaurant to open in the heart of Worthing
A new South Indian restaurant is ‘opening soon’ in Worthing.
Signs for Mini Madras have gone up in Montague Place, in the centre of town, in the space formerly occupied by Donchevi Kitchen and Bar.
Mini Madras is billed as a South Indian Restaurant, and a sign outside says ‘coming soon’.
Donchevi Kitchen and Bar closed in March this year. It was a family-run eatery, led by Doncho Donchev, which offered fresh, traditional food from the Balkans – a region in Europe that includes Bulgaria, Romania and Macedonia.
