Indian restaurant to open in the heart of Worthing

A new South Indian restaurant is ‘opening soon’ in Worthing.

Sign up to the weekly Cost Of Living newsletter. Saving tips, deals and money hacks. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Signs for Mini Madras have gone up in Montague Place, in the centre of town, in the space formerly occupied by Donchevi Kitchen and Bar.

Mini Madras is billed as a South Indian Restaurant, and a sign outside says ‘coming soon’.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Donchevi Kitchen and Bar closed in March this year. It was a family-run eatery, led by Doncho Donchev, which offered fresh, traditional food from the Balkans – a region in Europe that includes Bulgaria, Romania and Macedonia.