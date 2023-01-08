An Indian street food restaurant will be opening its doors in Brighton in February.

Mowgli Street Food will open in February with the restaurant located on Dukes Lane in Brighton.

The restaurant will be open Sunday’s to Thursday’s from Midday to 10pm and Friday’s to Saturday’s from Midday to 10.30pm.

Mowgli Street Food is an Indian street food restaurant, founded by restauranteur and TV chef, CEO Nisha Katona. Mowgli is all about how Indians eat at home and on the streets and all the dishes are from Nisha’s ancestors. We have restaurants in Liverpool, Manchester, Cardiff, London, amongst many others

In 2018 Mowgli was awarded a placement in The Sunday Times Fast Track 100 list, and Nisha was recognised with an MBE in the 2019 New Year Honours list for services to the Food Industry.

