Elements of Beauty is run by mother-and-daughter duo Desi Uluyol and Mariya Williams from their beautiful, purpose-built garden salon in Greenland Road.

Opened in October, the pair are trained in a wide range of non-surgical face and body treatments to help their clients feel their best and glow from within.

I visited last week and the space is so warm and welcoming that I felt instantly relaxed. Desi said: “I was really keen for this to be a safe space where people can be themselves.

"There’s is a lot of pressure, particularly on women, to do everything and be there for everybody else and we want to be the place where they can take time to care for themselves.

"If you leave here feeling that energy and positivity you have more energy for your family.”

Desi became interested in finding natural ways to treat the skin due to her youngest daughter suffering from eczema. Her research led to her training to become a therapist and opening her skin clinic from home.

The treatments on offer include microdermabrasion, an intense exfoliating treatment; hydrafacial treatments, to give you the ultimate glow; body sculpting, using High-Intensity Focused Electromagnetic technology; collagen lifts, to tighten and tone face and body non-surgically; chemical peels, to remove the top layer of skin and allow it to grow back smoother; and much more.

Desi can also offer blood testing services, which allow her to treat the person from the outside in by analysing them on a cellular level.

She said: “Your skin, energy and overall vitality are deeply connected to your internal health. Our tests can identify key factors impacting your body including gut health imbalances, nutritional deficiencies, hormonal issues and inflammation.

"With these insights, we can tailor treatments and wellness plans to help you look and feel your best, inside and out.”

As part of Desi and Mariya’s holistic approach to health and wellness they also sell collagen supplements, which Desi said had been incredible for her. If her healthy glow was anything to go by, they are clearly working.

Mariya said it was important for her and her mum to be passionate about the treatments they provide, and as such both have tried them out with excellent results.

And she added that there was a magic to working with her mum, too: “Ever since I’ve been little mum and I have done things together, so it’s so nice to go into this as a mother and daughter team. We can really support each other and I think it makes for a really nice environment.”

The salon is decorated in clean white and muted green tones, with a comfortable consultation area, top-of-the-range equipment, and two treatment areas, the smaller of which will get a leafy makeover to allow it to be used for forest bathing.

Desi and Mariya are keen to point out that what they offer is not a quick-fix, and most of the treatments need to be repeated for several sessions before the true results are seen.

They added: “We’re not scared to say no to people if we can’t offer them what they are asking for, or if we don’t think we can do what they’re asking for.

"Because our treatments are non-invasive it might take a few weeks before you see the full results, and so you won’t get a quick-fix overnight. And unlike Botox, they don’t freeze the face, so we have to be realistic and say to people that their skin might not be 100 per cent wrinkle free, but it will be much smoother, plumper, healthier-looking and it will still have movement.

"But we always provide a free consultation to talk through what people what, listen to what they want to achieve and talk through the best options for them.”

For more information, or to book a consultation, email [email protected], call 07533073766, search elementsofbeautyclinic on Instagram or Elements of Beauty Worthing on Facebook.

1 . Elements of Beauty New salon Elements of Beauty in Worthing specialises in non-surgical face and body treatments. It is run by mother and daughter Desi Uluyol and Mariya Williams Photo: Katherine HM

2 . Elements of Beauty New salon Elements of Beauty in Worthing specialises in non-surgical face and body treatments. It is run by mother and daughter Desi Uluyol and Mariya Williams Photo: Katherine HM

3 . Elements of Beauty New salon Elements of Beauty in Worthing specialises in non-surgical face and body treatments. It is run by mother and daughter Desi Uluyol and Mariya Williams Photo: Katherine HM

4 . Elements of Beauty New salon Elements of Beauty in Worthing specialises in non-surgical face and body treatments. It is run by mother and daughter Desi Uluyol and Mariya Williams Photo: Katherine HM