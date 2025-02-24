Inside the pretty new beauty lounge in the heart of Worthing town centre

Richard John Beauty Lounge in the Royal Arcade in the heart of Worthing is now seeing customers from its six bespoke beauty rooms.

The new salon moves the beauty rooms which used to be upstairs in the Richard John hair salon down to the ground floor in a new unit.

According to the team at the lounge, it offers a ‘range of exceptional treatments designed to pamper and rejuvenate’.

This includes a deluxe spray tan service, complete with a shower, and a manicure and pedicure lounge.

Richard said: “It’s an exciting time for John Hair and Beauty. We have relocated our beauty lounge downstairs, and after 50 years in business, we’re still growing and investing in our future. We can't wait for all our clients, both new and old, to come and enjoy the new beauty lounge.”

Sussex World spoke to Richard at the end of last year to mark his 50 years in business. At the time he said of the expansion: “I’m very excited about the opening, it’s going to look very good.” It came after he made the ‘very difficult’ decision to close his other hair salon, Centrestage, just over the road in South Street, having run it for more than 30 years.

