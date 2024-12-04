Inside the rebranded Sussex café where you're guaranteed a friendly welcome

Having quit a job in publishing to raise her two children for a few years, she loved the idea of getting back into work and doing something with a community focus.

And that’s when the idea of opening a café came to her, a plan which was put in motion when she took on a lease at the former Sue Ryder charity shop in Wick Parade.

After a lot of hard work to turn it into a food business, and some barista training, Rachel opened The Play Café which this year she rebranded to Sips and Giggles.

Rachel, who lives just down the road in Rustington, said: “I feel like we have made something really nice here. People come in and they have a laugh and a joke with us, and we really get to know them.

"Wick is a bit of a vulnerable area, and I know times are tough for people at the moment, so I wanted to create a safe space where people can come and eat, drink and meet with friends.

"It’s important for me that people feel like they have somewhere they can come and get a cup of tea, even if times are tough.”

To help her do this, Rachel has set up a Community Caffeine board. Customers can pay for an extra drink or food item, and then pin it to the board for somebody having a tough time to take and receive that item.

She has also thought of ways to support people this festive season, by setting up a Christmas tree tag donation system. Those struggling to afford gifts for their children can place a wish on the Sips and Giggles tree, with the child’s name, age and an idea of what they like, and Rachel’s customers can buy that gift and place it under the tree.

Rachel was supported in this with a £100 donation from Ashton Care Home, which the Café has been working with this year.

She also collected almost 50 advent calendars to give to Littlehampton Food Bank and raffled off a gift hamper full of items from local business, the money from which will go back into her community projects.

Rachel said: “It’s been going really well so far. The people are lovely, and we do a lot of things to bring the community in, such as makers markets, special ticketed events and private parties, too.”

The café is also hosting a Holiday Whobilation party on Sunday, December 22, from midday to 2pm. For a £15 ticket per child, they will get to meet the Grinch and take photos; decorate a Grinch biscuit; receive free glitter/stick-on tattoos; free child's face painting with every hot drink purchased and their own personalised Grinch engraved ‘believe’ bell.

And it doesn’t stop there, Rachel already has more ideas for community fundraising in 2025, with ideas for sponsored walks and more markets.

She added: “All the businesses in Wick are lovely and so are the people, we just love being part of the community here. And by doing this, we hope to let people know we’re here and we’re open, and we’re a place you can come and get together with friends and get cakes, coffee, tea and food.”

I was struck by how big it is in Sips and Giggles and how welcoming Rachel is. The menu is also really reasonably priced, with homecooked dishes like chilli and rice, spaghetti Bolognese and chicken curry and rice costing just £5.50. She also supplies cakes from nearby Lauren’s Cakes.

For more information about Sips and Giggles and to book events, see www.sipsandgiggles.co.uk/home

