And as far as spas go, Ockenden Manor in Cuckfield, West Sussex, is one of the nicest I’ve ever been to.

It’s a blend of sleek modern style with a nod to nature, thanks to its vast floor-to-ceiling windows that bring the outside, inside. The views of the Sussex countryside beyond are visible as soon as you walk through the door, and from almost all areas of the spa. It gives the whole space a really calming vibe, which is perfect as that’s exactly what you want from a luxury spa day!

My sister and I were invited along to Ockenden Manor, part of the Historic Sussex Hotels group, to have a spa day together which included a two-course lunch in the main hotel and a glass of bubbles. I had also kindly been booked in for a massage and facial as part of the Revive Spa Day, and my sister treated herself to a massage, too.

We started our day by filling out a couple of forms before our treatments, including one that would inform which products our spa therapist would use during our Five Element Aroma Massage. Free hot drinks are included throughout any spa day, so I was able to get my first coffee of the day in before my treatments which delighted me no end.

My questionnaire showed I leaned towards the water elements, but I actually preferred the citrusy smell of the earth elements oil, so that’s what my massage therapist Sophie used. Her healing hands, combined with the customised essential oil, warm herbal steam towels and heated stones made for a heavenly experience. After the hour I felt refreshed, relaxed and balanced, and luckily for me there was more to come.

Sophie moved onto my Botanical Booster Facial, a 30-minute treatment that left my skin feeling smooth and nourished. My whole body felt completely pampered, and I was already in the zen zone.

A pit-stop in the relaxation room, with its view of a redwood tree just outside the window and the outdoor pool below only enhanced my relaxed state of mind. The only thing I would say is that for my taste, the relaxation beds weren’t that comfortable– I felt too upright. With Sophie’s advice to stay hydrated in mind, I made full use of the custom herbal tea on offer and chased it up with several glasses of water – because you’ve got to stay hydrated!

By now it was almost time for our lunch so we got dressed and headed up to the restaurant. We had a gorgeous table right by the window, which on a sunny late spring day was a perfect spot.

Within minutes we had a glass of local winery Ridgeview Estate sparkling wine in hand, which was a real treat for a weekday lunchtime.

For our two courses, we both opted for a main and dessert. I had the delicious homemade sea bass brandade gratin, while my sister plumped for the roasted spring Sussex vegetables. Both were pretty as a picture and we had no problem polishing off every last morsel.

For dessert, we had a triple chocolate brownie and a pineapple and coconut mille feuille. Both were suitably decadent for our day of pampering, and we left the stunning décor restaurant to enjoy the spa facilities feeling satisfied.

One of the best things about Ockenden Manor is its indoor/outdoor pool, which literally has a swim-through flap allowing you to go from indoor to outdoor pool without having to get cold. It’s a real game-changer and we used it several times to go between the two.

There’s also a large outdoor hot tub, which was a great space for chilling (not literally, it was pretty warm!) and an indoor one, too.

Something which I haven’t seen at other spas is the walk-through warm rain shower, which is a really pleasant experience. We walked through several times and it felt like you were in a very luxurious rainforest!

We also enjoyed the sauna and steam room, and the relaxation area overlooking the pool, which again has hot drink facilities.

It was such a lovely day we didn’t want to leave, and so we didn’t for quite a long time! I finally arrived home at 8pm, fully relaxed and recharged, just in time to say goodnight to the kids – total bliss.

For full details of all the spa packages and facilities on offer at Ockenden Manor, see its website.

1 . Ockenden Manor Indoor pool Photo: Ockenden Manor

2 . Ockenden Manor Outdoor pool Photo: Ockenden Manor

3 . Ockenden Manor Warm rain mist shower Photo: John Warburton-lee/ John Warburton-Lee Photography Ltd

4 . Ockenden Manor Indoor hot tub Photo: Ockenden Manor