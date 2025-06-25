Jobs boost for Horsham as global life sciences company moves to new HQ

A globally-recognised company at the forefront of life sciences recruitment is to move its headquarters to Horsham.

The firm – Barrington James – is currently located in Crawley but plans to move to new premises at Parkside and create around 100 new roles over the next 18 months.

The move will take place in August and will mean, the company says, that it will become the third largest business in Horsham.

A spokesperson said: “As a global leader in life sciences recruitment, we’re proud to double down on our commitment to local growth, talent, and innovation in the region.

“The relocation marks not just a bigger space, but a renewed investment in the local economy, with further job opportunities and continued community engagement on the horizon.”

Barrington James is recognised as connecting the world’s most ambitious pharmaceutical, biotech, and medical device companies with the specialised talent that drives innovation, from breakthrough research to commercial launch.

The spokesperson added: “With a data-led, insight-driven approach and a global footprint across the US, APAC and Europe, we build the leadership teams that turn scientific progress into global impact.”

The company currently employs 120 staff at its headquarters with more than 250 others working globally across countries such as Singapore, the USA and Japan.

“We aim to create up to 100 new roles over the next 12–18 months across recruitment, operations, marketing, and senior management,” said the spokesperson. “We are especially focused on opening opportunities for local talent, including recent graduates and career changers.”

