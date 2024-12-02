Join us to meet Santa on the Brighton i360, ice skate at the Royal Pavilion and have a festive afternoon tea

A visit to see Santa, delicious festive food and treats, maybe a spot of ice skating... These films always look picture-perfect and feel so wonderfully festive.

Imagine, then, being given the opportunity to take part in a day of Christmas merriment just like in the movies and you might have an idea of the excitement levels in our house before setting off for just such a day in Brighton at the weekend.

My family and I were invited by the wonderful team at Brighton i360 to have a festive day out in the city, including meeting Santa in the Sky. This truly magical experience sees visitors rise to 450ft in the huge and iconic Brighton i360 viewing pod.

While up in the air and enjoying the stunning views across Brighton and beyond, Santa’s elves will call each family up to meet the Big Man himself. Children aged 1 to 15 can chat with Father Christmas and will be given a present during a 25-minute ride. There’s also a chance to get that all-important family photo with Santa.

Christmas tunes were playing as we walked into the pod, and Santa got the Christmas spirit going by dancing and welcoming his guests. To get you feeling even more merry, you can purchase a drink from the in-pod bar. New for Christmas is a collaboration between Brighton i360 and Little Moons, offering festive cocktails for purchase.

Guests can enjoy limited-edition cocktails and mocktails featuring the new flavoured Little Moons mochi – Brown Sugar Cinnamon Bun.

The mocktail, Golden Spice, encapsulates the essence of the cosy season with a blend of crisp apple juice, fiery ginger beer, and a smooth touch of cinnamon. It is then topped with the Cinnamon Bun mochi ice cream and finished with a sprinkle of brown sugar.

While the Mochi Magic cocktail sees sweet vanilla meet cinnamon. You pour a shot of Nyetimber into the drink to experience the liquid magically change colour, adding a touch of excitement.

It was a real treat to have such warming drinks during our trip.

Tickets for Santa in the Sky cost £21.50 for adults (16+) and £16.50 for children (1-15), while a family ticket for four is £66.50. See www.brightoni360.co.uk/tickets/santa-in-the-sky/

During our magical Christmas day out, we also got to experience the Royal Pavilion Ice Rink. Based, as the name suggests, at Brighton’s beautiful Royal Pavilion, the large rink is a picturesque spot to glide on the ice. Or, in my case, cling to the side and hope you don’t come-a-cropper like Bambi.

Despite my lack of skill, it was gorgeous skating around such an iconic Brighton landmark in the crisp winter air. Sessions are 45 minutes long and begin on the hour. It costs £20 for adults (12+) and £15 for juniors, or there’s a family ticket for two adults and two under-16s for £60. Tickets from www.royalpavilionicerink.co.uk/tickets/

Having worked up an appetite, it was a joy to know that a special afternoon tea had been booked for us at the DoubleTree by Hilton Brighton Metropole hotel.

Sat in The Metropole Bar and Terrace, we had lovely sea views from our cosy booth. The surroundings are elegant and beautifully adorned for Christmas, and the staff were super friendly.

Served on a traditional tea stand with unlimited hot drinks, the festive afternoon tea features a decadent selection of seasonal sandwiches, brioche rolls, pigs in blankets, quiches and rosti cups. There’s also two huge scones each, plus a mince pie, Christmas pudding cheesecake, coconut snowball and black forest treat each!

For £32 per person, I thought it was good value. We had so much left we were able to bring two doggy bags home and enjoy the leftovers the next day. Bookings at www.dthiltonbrightonmet.com/metropole-bar

I’m feeling very festive now, after such a magical day out. So Merry Christmas to all!

1 . Santa in the SKY.jpg Santa in the Sky is on the Brighton i360 this Christmas Photo: i360

2 . Festive day in Brighton The team at the Brighton i360 organised a Christmas day out in Brighton for us, including meeting Santa in the Sky, ice skating at the Royal Pavilion and a festive afternoon tea at DoubleTree by Hilton Brighton Metropole hotel Photo: Katherine HM

