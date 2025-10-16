Landlord in 'heart-wrenching' decision to quit Sussex village pub after 40 years

A landlord who has helped to run a Sussex village pub for the past 40 years has made a ‘heart-wrenching’ decision to leave the business.

Nathan King has lived at The Railway Inn in Billingshurst since his parents took over the pub in 1985 when he was 14. He took the helm when his father Ian died and ran it with his mother Stella until she passed away three years ago.

But now Nathan, his partner Trudy and four-year-old son James, are set to leave the pub – widely known for its live music nights – at the end of October.

Nathan decided not to renew their lease with the pub’s brewery chain owners. “We just couldn’t make the figures work,” he said.

“We’re a wet-led pub but the way things are going pubs now have to have food. Local community boozers are being priced out.

“I’ve lived here for 40 years and it’s heart-wrenching for me. The pub business is not what it used to be – customers can’t afford to come in as much as they did.”

But he’s looking forward to the future with his family after finding somewhere new to live and a new job as a chef in a retirement village near Horsham.

Meanwhile, he and his family are planning to go out in style: they have arranged seven days of live music starting on October 24.