Landlords call 'Time' on one of the oldest pubs in Sussex

Carole and Gavin Austin will pull their last pints at the historic George and Dragon at Houghton near Amberley on October 25.

"We are finally retiring,” said Carole. “We will miss all our wonderful customers who have supported us over the years.”

She recalled an incident in her youth when she had brought Gavin to the George and Dragon – which he used to visit in the 1970s with his grandfather – on his 21st birthday.

Little did they know then that they would end up running it. “It was his 51st birthday when we finally took over the pub,” said Carole. “You never know how things will turn out!”

The 13th century pub – famously visited by King Charles II on his way to the coast after the battle of Worcester – has seen many remarkable events over the years.

Carol recalled one such incident when a woman visitor asked her if she knew that a baby had been born in the bar during the 70s. Carole knew of the event but was amazed when the woman told her: “I was the midwife who delivered it.”

Customers now visit the George and Dragon from across America and Canada and elsewhere around the world – many of them describing how their family ancestors once counted the pub as their regular drinking hole.

Carole and Gavin say that running the pub over the years has been “a lot of fun and a lot of laughter, sometimes it’s hilarious.” But, they say it’s now time to let go.

“You are living by the clock all the time in the pub,” said Carole. “Now we are going travelling.” The couple bought a motorhome before Covid struck and now plan to travel across the Channel “towards the sunshine. We’ll be back to see family at Christmas before travelling off again.

“We’ll probably come back here for the summer. We’ve no real plans, just go,” said Carole.

The couple will be serving lunch as usual on their final day at the pub on October 25 before shutting up shop at 3pm.

The pub is then expected to remain closed for around three weeks for general maintenance before it reopens with new landlords at the helm.

1 . Carole and Gavin Austin.JPG Gavin and Carole Austin are retiring after running the historic George and Dragon pub at Houghton near Amberley for the past 17 years Photo: Contributed

2 . The George and Dragon, Houghton.JPG The 13th century George and Dragon pub at Houghton, near Amberley, West Sussex Photo: Google