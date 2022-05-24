Langham's Brewery to celebrate diversity with LGBTQ+ event

Set to launch on Saturday, June 9, Langham’s Brewery, in Petworth, is inviting people of all ages to its inaugural Pride event.

The day will begin from 12pm until 9.30pm and is expected to feature a range of live music, a cabaret show, street food and more.

Bex Harman, retail business manager at Langham’s Brewery, said: "We thought we needed to bring a bit of colour and represent the area — why not show all our customers who we are?

Langhanm's Brewery, Petworth. Picture via Google Streetview

"Since Covid we have really enjoyed getting to know our customers on a personal level and we felt like we wanted to represent every member of our customer base.

"Our colleague Rob also moved down from London, just him and his husband, and they really embedded themselves in our community.”

Bex said she and the team are ‘hugely excited’ for the event and said it is ‘super important’ to them: "As a small team we are like a little family."

Bex added that there are some who see the beer and brewing community as male-led and traditional and said Langham's Pride event is hoping to challenge that stereotype.

The entertainment on the day will include saxophonist Martin Gray, Wavy Day, and cabaret headliner ‘DixieNormous’. The day will be split into two parts: One, free-to-enjoy event from 9.30am until 5pm; and two, a ticketed event including the cabaret, karaoke, dancing, and a ‘special Pride set’.

Langham’s will also be collecting for LGBT+ Switchboard — a confidential helpline that provides support on the phone, email and instant messaging.

The helpline is described as a ‘safe space for anyone to discuss anything, including sexuality, gender identity, sexual health and emotional well-being’.

"It is a charity close to Rob's heart and who he used to volunteer for. It is so valuable to members of the LGBTQ+ community,” Bex said.