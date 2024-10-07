Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Southern Water is inviting the public to an event in Lancing to discuss its water resources management plan.

Southern Water said customers will have a chance to ‘provide their thoughts’ on how the water company plans to ‘keep taps and rivers flowing across the region for years to come’.

A spokesperson said: “On Tuesday (October 8) and Wednesday (October 9) our teams will be in West Sussex to discuss our draft water resources management plan (WRMP) consultation.

“The events are at: Central Hall, 6 Bank Buildings in Station Road, Hastings on Tuesday from 3pm to 7.30pm and Lancing Parish Hall on Wednesday at 96-98 South Street from 3pm to 7.30pm.”

Southern Water said it plans to help households reduce water use to less than 110 litres per person by 2045. (Image by Karolina Grabowska from Pixabay)

Despite the persistent rainfall in recent weeks, the South East has less water than Dallas, Istanbul and Sydney.

"Our managing director for water, Tim McMahon, tackles this important topic as our water resources management plan roadshows begin,” the Southern Water spokesperson added.

“WRMP has been in the headlines this month, and now will be the subject of roadshow events across our region from this week onwards, as customers explore how we will keep taps running for the next 50 years.

“This plan has never been more important, given our region is already recognised as being more ‘water stressed’ than places like Dallas, Istanbul and Sydney. This is because we only keep hold of one per cent of the water that falls from the sky and we are densely populated, compared to these other regions.

"Aside from this, we also face the enormous challenges of climate change and population growth, and the need to take much less water from our rivers and underground aquifers despite these issues.

"We have a plan, but if we don’t get it right, we run the risk of struggling to keep up with demand and of damaging our precious environment in doing so.”

What is the plan?

Southern Water said it is ‘tackling this important issue from every angle’, with plans to:

– Create new resources – reservoirs such as Havant Thicket in Hampshire, water recycling and desalination schemes, and new groundwater sources;

– Cut leakage levels by more than 50 per cent by 2050;

– Help households reduce water use to less than 110 litres per person by 2045, and businesses by nine per cent by 2038;

– Move water around the network and between themselves and neighbouring companies, ‘to where it is needed most’.

The spokesperson added: “We would love to hear from our communities about these and other proposals within our WRMP, so we can come together to achieve these goals for the benefit of our communities and our environment.

“Right now, we take 70 per cent of our drinking water from underground, and the remaining 30 per cent from our rivers and reservoirs.

"But with a greater need for supplies due to a growing population, and in the face of the extremes of climate change, this cannot continue without having a disastrous impact on our precious ecosystems – such as the famous chalk streams of Hampshire.”

By ‘thinking outside the box’, and sourcing supplies from elsewhere – like new reservoirs, pipe transfers from elsewhere, and schemes like water recycling – Southern Water said it can ‘leave much more water in these natural places’.

"Hampshire as an example, this will mean not taking from the likes of the River Test and River Itchen, which is vital as our summers are expected to become 60 per cent drier with climate change,” the spokesperson added.

“Population growth hits us two ways – there’s more people who need water, but less land to catch it on and keep the rain. Currently, most of our rainfall runs across often impermeable surfaces into drains, sewers and rivers, and escapes out to sea – a process that happens even quicker today due to the intense weather events brought on by climate change. We only collect one per cent of all rainfall.

"The best way to harvest rainfall is through reservoirs. We are building the UK’s first in over 30 years at Havant Thicket, and have plans in our WRMP to build another reservoir in West Sussex too – plus we are working with other water companies on a new reservoir in Oxfordshire, which would include a pipe transfer into the north of Hampshire.

“Of course we would love to build more, but it is about more than investment. It also relies on the geology and geography on our region, which unfortunately makes finding appropriate locations extremely hard.”

Part of the WRMP states that, in ‘extreme drought conditions’ affecting Hampshire in the early 2030s, Southern Water ‘may need to consider the import of water from Norway’.

The water company said this would ‘only ever be a last resort contingency measure’, used for a ‘short period’ during a drought.

Southern Water said it would need to be ‘significantly worse than the infamous case of 1976’.

They added: “Even then, we would only reach that option once we had exhausted a raft of other, such as temporary desalination plants and water-saving agreements with businesses.

“For context, in terms of probability, over the course of 100 years, this solution might only be needed for nine days.”

The consultation runs until December 4, 2024, with eight roadshows and five webinars taking place.

All the details on how to take part are on the WRMP webpage.

Southern Water added: “We would really value your input to make sure we have this plan right.

“We will then consider all responses and work with the Environment Agency and Defra to publish the final plan next spring.”