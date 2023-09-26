Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The Pass restaurant at the five-star South Lodge Hotel at Lower Beeding received four AA Rosettes for culinary excellence and South Lodge itself was awarded four rosettes after being named Spa Hotel of the Year 2023.

The awards were announced at a prestigious AA Hospitality Awards ceremony yesterday (September 25) hosted by TV presenter and broadcaster Claudia Winkelman.

The AA has been awarding Rosettes since 1956 – an accolade awarded to the most outstanding restaurants that achieve standards that demand recognition well beyond their local area. The AA remains one of the most respected and comprehensive guides in the UK.

Staff of The Pass restaurant at South Lodge Hotel, Lower Beeding. Photo contributed

Reopened in 2022, The Pass is an intimate 28-cover restaurant at South Lodge Hotel – part of the UK hotel group Exclusive Collection – led by head chef Ben Wilkinson.

The Pass received its first Michelin-star this year and is just one of six to have been awarded four AA Rosettes for its selection and treatment of the highest quality ingredients and excellent flavour combinations.

Overlooking the kitchen, restaurant guests have an opportunity to watch the chefs at work and see thoughtfully curated tasting menus coming to life before their eyes, featuring seasonal, British produce as the highlight of the plate.

Head chef Ben Wilkinson said: “We are very grateful to the AA for recognising The Pass as a 4-Rosette restaurant. The whole team has been working hard to raise the standard since we opened last year, and this is exactly the sort of recognition they deserve for their efforts.

The South Lodge Hotel at Lower Beeding has been named Spat Hotel of the Year 2023 at the AA Hospitality awards. Photo contributed

"I am very grateful for their commitment and want them to know that the hard work is really appreciated by me, Monika and the Exclusive team, and more importantly, by our guests.”

South Lodge received further recognition on the night after being named Spa Hotel of the Year 2023. The 44,000 sq ft spa offers guests a state-of-the-art gym and spin studio, indoor pool, outdoor hydrotherapy and wild swimming pool alongside an extensive menu of rejuvenating treatments.