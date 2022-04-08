Lewes FC scheme offers savings on Easter holiday fun

Bag of Books in Lewes

As the cost-of-living crisis starts to bite, the club says it’s expanding its ‘Support & Save’ scheme to create even more local discounts.

There are now over 30 local places to save money for people who sign up as an owner of Lewes FC.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Anyone can buy a single share in the club for an annual (or monthly amount) and in return, they receive an Owner Card or

Assistant Manager Sam is waiting to give you great food and 20% off

Owner App which they just show to the retailer to get the discount.

With kids on holiday, this week, the club has put the focus on discounts to help parents save

money.

Like pizza? Ask Italian, on the High Street, will give all Lewes FC Owners a whopping

20% off their food (excluding set menu & drinks). And that includes delicious new spring

dishes that have just arrived.

And Bags Of Books, the children’s book specialists on South Street in Lewes, is giving 10% off

everything in the shop.

If you’ve never been there yet, it is a real Aladdin’s Cave of literary beauty with books and games for children of all ages. If you’re a Lewes FC Owner, you’ll also

find that Paradise Park in Newhaven gives you 50% off of all attractions.

Club Director, Charlie Dobres commented: “Our Support & Save scheme is a win-win-win for

local people, local businesses and the club. The Easter holidays can be expensive so we’ve

got discounts that can really help to make entertaining the kids that little bit cheaper.”

Buying an ownership share in Lewes FC is very simple. You can either go online and do it at

LewesFC.com/save or the club also operates a stand outside WH Smith’s in Lewes on most

days, where an Ownership Gift Box is available. The cost is just £5 per month (or £50/year)

but the savings available can very quickly more than pay for the outlay – that’s the whole

idea.

Other savings include:

- Specsavers (Lewes) 20% off spectacles

- North Street Garage 10% (on works over £30)

- NuDigital 10% off TV/satellite repair

- Coastway Vets Lewes 10% off

- Depot 10% off cinema snacks

- Irma’s Café 10% off

- InterSport Lewes 7.5% off

And there are twenty more discounts too. Details are on the club’s website at