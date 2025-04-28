Lidl Sussex expansion announced – 29 new stores planned
Lidl GB has announced plans to invest half-a-billion pounds in the expansion, as the discounter moves forward with plans to open more than 40 new stores across the country this financial year.
Richard Taylor, chief development officer at Lidl GB, said: “This level of investment is a clear sign of our ambition. As we enter our fourth decade in Great Britain and hurtle towards a thousand stores, there are still so many parts of the country crying out for convenient access to a Lidl store. That’s why we welcome the measures proposed in the Government’s Planning and Infrastructure Bill – they recognise the urgent need to remove barriers to development and support the kind of growth we at Lidl are working towards.
“Our latest site requirements brochure reinforces the scale of our ambition for the future. New Lidl stores mean new jobs, new opportunities for British suppliers, and continued investment into local economies. We’re proud to be one of the fastest-growing supermarkets in the country, and with this investment, we’re taking another big step in our journey.”
As part of its ‘continued mission to provide all communities across the country with access to affordable, high-quality food’, Lidl has published its 2025 site requirements brochure, outlining potential locations. The Sussex areas on the list include:-
Bexhill – south
Bexhill – north (relocation)
Brighton & Hove – City centre
Brighton & Hove – Hollingbury
Brighton & Hove – London Road
Brighton & Hove – Moulsecoomb
Brighton & Hove – Portslade
Burgess Hill – south
Crawley – north
Crawley – south
Eastbourne – north
Eastbourne – south
Hastings – east
Hastings – north
Horsham – north
Horsham – west
Haywards Heath
Lewes
Lancing
Newhaven (relocation)
Pagham
Peacehaven
Pulborough
Rustington
Rye
Seaford
Uckfield
Worthing – Goring-by-Sea
Worthing (relocation)
