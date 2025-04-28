Lidl Sussex expansion announced – 29 new stores planned

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Lidl has set out its plans for major expansion – with a number of Sussex towns on its list of priority locations.

Lidl GB has announced plans to invest half-a-billion pounds in the expansion, as the discounter moves forward with plans to open more than 40 new stores across the country this financial year.

Richard Taylor, chief development officer at Lidl GB, said: “This level of investment is a clear sign of our ambition. As we enter our fourth decade in Great Britain and hurtle towards a thousand stores, there are still so many parts of the country crying out for convenient access to a Lidl store. That’s why we welcome the measures proposed in the Government’s Planning and Infrastructure Bill – they recognise the urgent need to remove barriers to development and support the kind of growth we at Lidl are working towards.

“Our latest site requirements brochure reinforces the scale of our ambition for the future. New Lidl stores mean new jobs, new opportunities for British suppliers, and continued investment into local economies. We’re proud to be one of the fastest-growing supermarkets in the country, and with this investment, we’re taking another big step in our journey.”

Lidl opened a new supermarket at the Downlands Retail Park of the A27 at Worthing in October, 2024. Picture: Eddie Mitchell

As part of its ‘continued mission to provide all communities across the country with access to affordable, high-quality food’, Lidl has published its 2025 site requirements brochure, outlining potential locations. The Sussex areas on the list include:-

Bexhill – south

Bexhill – north (relocation)

Brighton & Hove – City centre

Brighton & Hove – Hollingbury

Brighton & Hove – London Road

Brighton & Hove – Moulsecoomb

Brighton & Hove – Portslade

Burgess Hill – south

Crawley – north

Crawley – south

Eastbourne – north

Eastbourne – south

Hastings – east

Hastings – north

Horsham – north

Horsham – west

Haywards Heath

Lewes

Lancing

Newhaven (relocation)

Pagham

Peacehaven

Pulborough

Rustington

Rye

Seaford

Uckfield

Worthing – Goring-by-Sea

Worthing (relocation)