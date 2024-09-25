​Rita’s Diner has relocated to 59 Pier Road, to give the business more space for its increasing base of loyal customers.

It was previously located in Rope Walk, but took the opportunity to move when the Pier Road property became available as it offers double the seating.

Run by Christine Coe and her daughter Ellie Kilhams-Coe, the diner features 1950s memorabilia on the walls, diner booths and a jukebox.

Christine said: “It's been phenomenal since we reopened in Pier Road. We have an upstairs, which we will be opening as soon as possible, and it looks like we may get monthly visits from The Motley Crew and their fantastic cars.”

The opening event for the new venue featured classic cars from The Motley Crew, which parked up outside and were a real talking point for customers.

Christine added: “We want to give people somewhere fun to come and eat, with lots of memorabilia on the walls to look at, and the jukebox is proving to be a real hit.

"The diner booth frames were all bespoke made for us by the West Side Men in Sheds and I did all the upholstery myself.

"We feel that the diner is a real destination place now and it's going from strength to strength.”

For more information about Rita’s Diner, visit its Facebook page: https://www.facebook.com/p/Ritas-Diner-100069434239913/

