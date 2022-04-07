Vic Wood founded Greener Beauty in Hove in 2018 and launched her vegan-friendly beauty business at Brighton Vegfest in March that year.

It has since moved to Littlehampton and is now based at the Riverside Industrial Estate.

Greener Beauty won the Best Online Retailer Award at the Natural Beauty Retail Awards 2022, run by the Natural & Organic Products Europe show and trade magazine Natural Products.

Vic, founder and chief executive, said: “I have three passions that caused me to set up Greener Beauty, veganism, ethical shopping and the use of natural products.

“It’s such an honour to be recognised by the Natural Beauty Retail Awards as the Best Online Retailer, recognising all the hard work we have done in promoting the use of natural beauty products.

“Anything you put on your skin takes 26 seconds to enter into your bloodstream. With the average women using around 500 ingredients in her daily skincare / hair care / make-up routine, why wouldn’t anyone want to focus more on natural products?”

Vic runs an online shop for beauty, health and toiletries that are all vegan, cruelty free and clean from ethical brands with no animal testing parents.

Rosie Greenaway, editor of Natural Beauty News, said: “I was delighted to announce Greener Beauty as Best Online Retailer in the Natural Beauty Retail Awards 2022.

“I’ve always been impressed with how Vic has turned her passion for vegan, cruelty-free cosmetics into not just a user-friendly, ethical and eco-friendly shopping platform but a credible resource for those wanting to learn more about veganism across every aspect of beauty and lifestyle. I’m sure this won’t be the last award Vic and her team win.”

Vic has been listed in the top 25 ‘who’s who in natural beauty’ by Natural Beauty Magazine for the past two years, the only vegan and vegan business in the list.

Vic said: “Here at Greener Beauty, we are passionate about starting a beauty revolution for a greener, vegan world free of toxic chemicals and testing on animals.

“Whether you are vegan or don’t want to contribute to animal testing or want to live a chemical free life our aim is to make this easier by helping people find local businesses like hairdressers, tattooists, makeup artists, holistic therapists and beauticians that fit this ethos.

“We also strongly believe in greener organic products free of any nasty chemicals and we source a wide range of brands which fits this ethos with products suitable for every budget in our online shop.”