Rita's Café in Rope Walk has been rebranded as Rita's Diner

Rita’s Café, in Rope Walk, is now Rita’s Diner, with memorabilia on the walls, diner booths and a jukebox.

Run by Christine Coe and her daughter Ellie Kolhams-Coe, they hope it is going to be a real destination place.

Christine said: “It was always in our plans, but Covid hit and we just had to survive as best we could, now we felt it was time that we could create our dream diner.

"We want to give people somewhere fun to come and eat, with lots of memorabilia on the walls to look at, and the jukebox is proving to be a real hit. The diner booth frames were all bespoke made for us by the West Side Men in Sheds and I did all the upholstery myself.