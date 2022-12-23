The Inside Business Christmas Competition was run by The Littlehampton Traders Partnership, with the following categories to enter; best Christmas tree; best decorated inside Christmas business and best recycled or upcycled use of Christmas decorations – or a combination of all three.
All prize funds will be given to local charities with prize funding from Littlehampton Town Council.
The overall winner was The Salon in Beach Road, Littlehampton, which donated the £100 prize money to The Clymping Dog Sanctuary.
Jones and Co in, the High Street, came in second place. Staff donated their £50 winnings to The Littlehampton Community Fridge – which makes surplus food available to those in need.
In third place was Dawnies' Bakery, in Surrey Street. The business donated £25 to The Littlehampton Fridge.
Sophie Guess, who owns L Guess Jewellers in Littlehampton High Street, takes charge of social media for the Littlehampton Traders' Partnership – which ran the competition.
She said: “It was great to see so many businesses involved and make a real effort. It was a really good effort all round.
"There were lots of businesses with lovely windows but they didn't all enter. We’d like to encourage more people to take part next year. Loads of businesses did look amazing but you've got to be in it to win it.”
Sophie said Christmas has been a success in Littlehampton with some ‘really fantastic’, well-attended local events.
"Considering everything going on, it's nice that people are supporting independent businesses,” she said.