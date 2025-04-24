Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The people who run a community hub and arts café in Littlehampton have thanked those who left donations, after it was targeted by vandals and would-be burglars.

Creative Heart in Beach Road, Littlehampton is an ‘all-inclusive, not-for-profit’ business but was counting the cost after a ‘deliberate act of vandalism’ in January.

This was the ‘second deliberate attack’ on the property in the space of a month.

A statement revealed at the time: “We will be looking to increase security and would appreciate any donations towards rear fencing and upgrading our CCTV system.”

A GoFundMe campaign – which was initially launched to help support a sensory room, accessible bathroom, hoists and lift – has raised more than £8,000. This came after the business asked for more help to carry out the ‘necessary extra security works’.

Now, a message to customers has been left on the business’ window.

"We wanted to say a huge thank you for the outpouring of love and support since our windows were vandalised,” the note read.

"We have been overwhelmed with well wishes and people's generosity. Although the vandal was identified, unfortunately the CCTV footage was not of good enough quality to bring about a conviction.

A message to customers has been left on the business’ window thanking those who have donated. Photo: Sussex World

"The good news however, is that thanks to your generosity, we are now able to go ahead and update our cameras and hopefully soon fence off the rear garden.”

The company’s insurers have agreed to pay out for new glass at a cost of just under £5,000.

“However, we were looking to replace the glass frontage with more energy efficient glass in the not too distant future,” the message continued.

"This would help long term with our huge energy costs and current heat loss through the very old glass.

"So with this in mind, we are investigating some local trusts and foundations to see if they can provide grant funding to make it viable to replace the two whole units (at a cost of £20,000) rather than just the broken panes.

"We will keep you updated as we progress.”

Creative Heart is a community which exists because of the support ‘so many of you have given and continue to give’.

Director Claire Jones said the ‘mindless vandalism’ left staff feeling ‘really sad’.

She added: “It causes unnecessary inconvenience and stress for everybody. We've had to corner off the section where the broken window is so obviously we can't use that area so it impacts everybody.

"The response from the community is really heartwarming. We've had a lot of love from the community so that's been wonderful.”