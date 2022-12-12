SafeSite Facilities, in Courtwick Road, won a brand new Ford Transit Courier van from one of its suppliers, security equipment firm Oprema.
SafeSite Facilities offer a comprehensive range of products and services for construction site security – used in all scales of site from domestic renovation work to multi-million pound nationwide contracts.
A company spokesman said: “SafeSite is very thankful to Oprema and Dahua for the van as it supports our continued expansion of CCTV engineers.
"We are excited to get the van wrapped in our livery and see it out there in action.”
SafeSite Facilities began in 2009 as a small, family-run business, growing rapidly to become a leader in site safety and security, operating nationwide across the UK and beyond.