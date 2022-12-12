A new van worth £20,000 has been won by a Littlehampton site security company which will use the new vehicle for projects and outreach in the community.

SafeSite Facilities, in Courtwick Road, won a brand new Ford Transit Courier van from one of its suppliers, security equipment firm Oprema.

SafeSite Facilities offer a comprehensive range of products and services for construction site security – used in all scales of site from domestic renovation work to multi-million pound nationwide contracts.

A company spokesman said: “SafeSite is very thankful to Oprema and Dahua for the van as it supports our continued expansion of CCTV engineers.

"We are excited to get the van wrapped in our livery and see it out there in action.”