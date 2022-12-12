Edit Account-Sign Out
Littlehampton firm to use £20k van it won to help charities

A new van worth £20,000 has been won by a Littlehampton site security company which will use the new vehicle for projects and outreach in the community.

By Katherine Hollisey-McLean
21 minutes ago

SafeSite Facilities, in Courtwick Road, won a brand new Ford Transit Courier van from one of its suppliers, security equipment firm Oprema.

SafeSite Facilities offer a comprehensive range of products and services for construction site security – used in all scales of site from domestic renovation work to multi-million pound nationwide contracts.

A company spokesman said: “SafeSite is very thankful to Oprema and Dahua for the van as it supports our continued expansion of CCTV engineers.

"We are excited to get the van wrapped in our livery and see it out there in action.”

SafeSite Facilities began in 2009 as a small, family-run business, growing rapidly to become a leader in site safety and security, operating nationwide across the UK and beyond.