The all-new Littlehampton General Market is now organised and run by local people, for the benefit of the community.

It will run in the High Street every Friday from 9am – subject to weather conditions.

The market’s owner and operator is Andrew Sleeman, who runs the Spokes cycle shop, in Beach Road.

Andrew explained: “I was talking with a good friend of mine, Alf, who runs the Bognor market and we thought: ‘What are we going to do about bringing this market in Littlehampton back?’

“Alf is a market trader and myself being a business trader, we thought let's see what we can do. I contacted Arun District Council and they were very positive about bringing it back and have been helpful.

“It just went from there. Alf was able to secure eight to ten stallholders for the first market last Friday (August 1), which proved to be a very successful day.

"It's brilliant to see this positiveness that we've got in the town for the local Littlehampton general market. It's for the local community and their support is just all we're looking for.”

Andrew said a key aim is to ‘build the market back up’ – after the previous one closed in March this year.

There is also a focus on encouraging young people to ‘get involved in the market scene’.

"We want to give people what they are asking for,” Andrew said. “We can only get these new stalls if the market is supported. It proved on Friday that it was needed in the town again because it brought the footfall back and it was brilliant to see.

"Every trader, in the long term, will benefit from the extra footfall.

"There was a five month break and the bad publicity that went with the closure of the market means we can only go one way and that is upwards. We will shout from the tallest buildings in Littlehampton that the market's back – it's here, let's use it and let's increase the traders that come along to that market.

“Hopefully we'll see more of what everyone is asking for, which would be fruit and veg, bread, egg sales, all the run of the mill stuff, because that will complement everyone who's already here.”

News of the new market’s opening was shared on The Littlehampton Page on Facebook.

“Once again this is a use it or lose it situation!” the post read.

“There are a lot of people in this town looking for a direction – well the town is rejuvenating and growing, why not start your own business as a market trader? If that works open a shop!

"Meat van, grocers, artisans – people are screaming out for certain things, why not answer that call?”

Arun District Council revealed in June that it was searching for a new operator to take charge of the market in the heart of Littlehampton town centre.

Councillor Billy Blanchard-Cooper, chairman of the licensing committee, said: “This is about curating a market offer that enhances what’s already here.

"We want to create a vibrant, welcoming space that supports local businesses, attracts visitors, and adds real value to the town centre.”

Mr Blanchard-Cooper said the main mission was to ‘build something special for the community’.

1 . Littlehampton has a brand new market: Residents told to 'use it or lose it' : Littlehampton has a brand new market: Residents told to 'use it or lose it' The all-new Littlehampton General Market is now organised and run by local people, for the benefit of the community. Photo: The Littlehampton Page

2 . Littlehampton has a brand new market: Residents told to 'use it or lose it' : Littlehampton has a brand new market: Residents told to 'use it or lose it' The all-new Littlehampton General Market is now organised and run by local people, for the benefit of the community. Photo: The Littlehampton Page

3 . Littlehampton has a brand new market: Residents told to 'use it or lose it' : Littlehampton has a brand new market: Residents told to 'use it or lose it' The all-new Littlehampton General Market is now organised and run by local people, for the benefit of the community. Photo: The Littlehampton Page