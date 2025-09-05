Littlehampton holistic hub gets a revamp with community event planned

Littlehampton’s Holistic Hub is undergoing a revamp ahead of a new weekly wellness programme and community showcase launch.

The transformed holistic medicine practitioner business, based at 10 Bayford Road, will offer a diverse and inclusive weekly programme of wellness, healing, and personal development sessions.

Currently being revamped, the site is set to become a vibrant community centre bringing together experienced practitioners in yoga, sound therapy, energy healing, hypnotherapy, movement, and more.

The new schedule will offer something unique each day of the week, supporting mental, emotional, physical, and spiritual wellbeing.

Founder Kate McCarthy said: “My husband and I work out of the Holistic Hub in Littlehampton, which is currently undergoing an exciting revamp.

"As part of this, we’re hosting a community event on Sunday, 7th September, where all practitioners based at the hub will be showcasing their services.”

People are encouraged to take part in the upcoming community event – for a day of free holistic tasters to experience the therapies, classes, and wisdom shared at Holistic Hub.

Free tea or coffee available, and you are invited to browse a table of books, candles, incense, crystals, and spiritual art to buy.

At the event you will have the chance to try:

– Reiki Reset & Energy Uplift (Mateja) – group Reiki healing to cleanse and balance your energy field;

– Choose your reality (Mir) – Discover the neuroscience behind shaping your reality and applying it every day;

– Feel the Frequency: Sound Therapy In Action (Del) – experience the power of sound, vibration, and frequency with a talk and mini sound bath;

– Rise of the Goddess (Annabel) – a talk introducing the Goddess Foundation and reconnecting with feminine wisdom;

– Movement and exercise to support well-being;

– Mind Reset: group hypnotherapy (Hana) – a group hypnotherapy session for confidence and self-love;

– Toxic People, Boundaries & Empaths: Spiritual Truths – Talk and Q&A exploring emotional resilience, spiritual protection, and authentic empowerment.

The Holistic Hub is being designed to serve people of all backgrounds, abilities, and experience levels. Whether you’re exploring wellness for the first time or deepening an existing practice, the space promises a calm and supportive environment to reconnect, recharge, and grow.