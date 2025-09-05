Littlehampton Holistic Hub holds showcase event amid 'exciting revamp’

The transformed holistic medicine practitioner business, based at 10 Bayford Road, will offer a diverse and inclusive weekly programme of wellness, healing, and personal development sessions.

Currently being revamped, the site is set to become a vibrant community centre bringing together experienced practitioners in yoga, sound therapy, energy healing, hypnotherapy, movement, and more.

The new schedule will offer something unique each day of the week, supporting mental, emotional, physical, and spiritual wellbeing.

Founder Kate McCarthy said the Holistic Hub is ‘currently undergoing an exciting revamp’.

As part of this, she and her husband hosted a community event on Sunday (September 7), where all practitioners based at the hub showcased their services.

People were encouraged to take part in the community event – for a day of free holistic tasters to experience the therapies, classes, and wisdom.

Free tea and coffee was available, with people invited to browse a table of books, candles, incense, crystals, and spiritual art to buy.

The event proved to be a resounding success.

Kate said: “It was fabulous – a real success. We were busy from before it officially started and people stayed all day.

“Everyone enjoyed all the talks and taking part in meditation, mini sound baths and hypnosis sessions.

"We have definitely grown our community and look forward to welcoming people to the Holistic Hub.

"We have already booked our next Open Day for November 30, where we will be running a similar timetable and also offering vouchers for all our session in time for Christmas.”

At the event on Sunday, people had the chance to try:

– Reiki Reset & Energy Uplift (Mateja) – group Reiki healing to cleanse and balance your energy field;

– Choose your reality (Mir) – Discover the neuroscience behind shaping your reality and applying it every day;

– Feel the Frequency: Sound Therapy In Action (Del) – experience the power of sound, vibration, and frequency with a talk and mini sound bath;

– Rise of the Goddess (Annabel) – a talk introducing the Goddess Foundation and reconnecting with feminine wisdom;

– Movement and exercise to support well-being;

– Mind Reset: group hypnotherapy (Hana) – a group hypnotherapy session for confidence and self-love;

– Toxic People, Boundaries & Empaths: Spiritual Truths – Talk and Q&A exploring emotional resilience, spiritual protection, and authentic empowerment.

The Holistic Hub is being designed to serve people of all backgrounds, abilities, and experience levels. Whether you’re exploring wellness for the first time or deepening an existing practice, the space promises a calm and supportive environment to reconnect, recharge, and grow.

